Friends of the Roseburg Library book sale

Summer is fast approaching. Time to stock up on your summer reading selections. For the least expensive new quality books in town, shop the Friends of the Roseburg Public Library Summer Book Sale. Join us in the Ford Room June 4th, 5th and 6th for our Better Book Sale. This sale has newer editions and older books of excellent quality. Most books will be priced at $1.00 and are in great condition with no library withdrawals. This includes new quality children’s books for $1.00. Special art books and new books published in the last three years will be offered for $5.00. Colorful hand-crafted book bags are available for $5.00. Mass market paperbacks will be 25¢ each.

During the book sale the free book giveaway will continue at the Friends Bookstore inside the library. There are a lot of books still left from the spring sale, especially some pretty cool antique books. Stop by and fill your book bags.

