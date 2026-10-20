Fright! at the Springfield History Museum

The Springfield History Museum is hosting our FIFTH annual Fright! at the Museum fundraiser this October!

On October 22/23/24 and 29/30/31, the Museum will be transformed into a spook-tacularly scary journey through local history.

Each evening from 4pm to 6pm, the haunted museum will be family friendly, with less scares and more lights. Beginning at 6:30pm until 8:30pm, the lights will go down and the real scares will come out (perfect for older kids and adults)! If you make it through the thrills and chills, you will be rewarded at our "recovery station" with photo ops and free snacks!

Adults are $5 each, kids 5-17 are $3 each, and kids under 5 are free. Families of 5+ have a discounted rate of $20! All proceeds go directly to supporting the Springfield History Museum's collections, programs, and exhibits.

More information: wheremindsgrow.org