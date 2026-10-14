Frights and Finds Market

Step into the shadows at Frights & Finds: A Gothic Night Market, presented by Swansorifinds, as we celebrate TWO YEARS of the Gothic Vault!

Join us on Saturday , October 17th from 7–10pm at 745 S Main Street, Lebanon, Oregon, for an evening market filled with all things gothic, spooky, and unique. This special anniversary event will transform downtown into a moody, immersive marketplace where you can shop, explore, and celebrate the dark side of style.

What you’ll find:

Oddities & Collectibles – one-of-a-kind curiosities for the curious soul

Art, Jewelry & Wearables – handmade pieces with gothic, witchy, and alternative flair!

Baked Goods & Treats – sweets and bites to enjoy while you browse

Secondhand Clothing – racks upon racks of restocked gothic and sustainable fashion, sizes XS–3XL

Anniversary Celebration Highlights

•Massive Vault Restock: Hundreds of new gothic and alternative items hitting the racks.

•Special Sales: Exclusive anniversary pricing throughout the night.

•Giveaways: Enter to win darkly delightful prizes all evening long.

•Atmosphere: Gothic-inspired decor, lanterns, bats, and moody vibes to set the tone for October.

Whether you’re a gothic fashion lover, a collector of the unusual, or simply looking for a spooky seasonal experience, the Frights & Finds Night Market is not to be missed. This event is a celebration of sustainable shopping, community, and the beautiful weirdness we’ve cultivated together over the past year.

Location: Swansorifinds – The Gothic Vault, 745 S Main Street, Lebanon, OR

Date: Saturday , October 17th / Time: 7–10 PM

Come shop oddities, support local artists, and celebrate one year of gothic treasures at the Frights & Finds Night Market.

