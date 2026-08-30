GLOW Oregon: Glow Around the World opens Friday, November 27 at Roto-Rooter Park in Keizer. Enjoy an outdoor holiday walking experience featuring illuminated international landmarks, a passport activity, holiday market, entertainment and food vendors. Opening night runs 4:45–10 p.m., with last timed entry at 9:15 p.m. The season continues on selected dates through December 31. Weeknights close at 9 p.m., with last timed entry at 8:15 p.m. Consult the official ticket calendar for operating dates and arrival times. Advance tickets recommended. Parking is additional.