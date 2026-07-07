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Graffiti Weekend in Roseburg

Graffiti Weekend in Roseburg

Over the years these two events have grown to the 22 that will be held this year. Roseburg Graffiti Weekend is unique in several ways; each event is the responsibility of a different group, the events take place in various locations throughout the greater Roseburg area, most of the events are free and most of the events are planned for family enjoyment. It is due to the generous support of the local businesses that we have been able to keep Roseburg Graffiti Weekend affordable.

For the full schedule of events, click HERE.

More information on our website: www.graffitiweekend.com

Downtown Roseburg
Most of the events are free
09:00 AM - 05:00 PM, every day through Jul 12, 2026.
Downtown Roseburg