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Great Whiteaker Yard Sale

Great Whiteaker Yard Sale

The Great Whiteaker Yard Sale is set for Saturday, May 9! Timing depends on the individual yard sale location.

Message our Facebook Page or email GreatWhiteakerYardSale@gmail.com to request to be included on the map link below— must reside within the Whiteaker Neighborhood 🏡

View the map of yard sale locations below:
tinyurl.com/greatwhiteakeryardsale2026

Whiteaker Neighborhood
09:00 AM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 9 May 2026

Event Supported By

Whiteaker Neighborhood
GreatWhiteakerYardSale@gmail.com
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61574338835803
Whiteaker Neighborhood