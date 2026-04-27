Great Whiteaker Yard Sale
Great Whiteaker Yard Sale
The Great Whiteaker Yard Sale is set for Saturday, May 9! Timing depends on the individual yard sale location.
Message our Facebook Page or email GreatWhiteakerYardSale@gmail.com to request to be included on the map link below— must reside within the Whiteaker Neighborhood 🏡
View the map of yard sale locations below:
tinyurl.com/greatwhiteakeryardsale2026
Whiteaker Neighborhood
09:00 AM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 9 May 2026
Event Supported By
Whiteaker Neighborhood
GreatWhiteakerYardSale@gmail.com
Whiteaker Neighborhood