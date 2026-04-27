The Great Whiteaker Yard Sale is set for Saturday, May 9! Timing depends on the individual yard sale location.

Message our Facebook Page or email GreatWhiteakerYardSale@gmail.com to request to be included on the map link below— must reside within the Whiteaker Neighborhood 🏡

View the map of yard sale locations below:

tinyurl.com/greatwhiteakeryardsale2026