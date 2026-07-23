Guided Walk at Two Rivers Trailhead at Nestucca Bay National Wildlife Refuge

Join U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service staff for a guided walk through the native coastal prairie at Nestucca Bay National Wildlife Refuge!

Saturday, July 25

11 AM (walk begins)

Meet at the Two Rivers trailhead at Nestucca Bay National Wildlife Refuge

Explore native wildflowers and plants, learn how they support local wildlife, and hear how refuge staff tackle invasive species — including efforts to protect habitat for the federally threatened Oregon Silverspot Butterfly which relies entirely on the native early blue violet to survive.

The walk is about 1 mile with some steep, uneven terrain — wear sturdy shoes, dress for sun, and bring water.

Bonus: Stop by our info table (10 a.m.–2 p.m.) hosted by a refuge park ranger to learn more about birding, wildlife, and the refuge itself.

Free and open to all ages!

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