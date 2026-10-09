Halloween BINGO Night at the Spencer Creek Grange
Halloween BINGO Night at the Spencer Creek Grange
Halloween BINGO Thursday, October 22nd. Admission is $15 and includes $5 in snack vouchers. Bring the whole family! All ages are welcome. Kids and Adults costume contest, free popcorn and 3 special bingo cards for $1 each. So much fun!
Spencer Creek Grange
$15
06:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 22 Oct 2026
Artist Group Info
sleadon@klcc.org
Spencer Creek Grange
86013 Lorane HwyEugene, Oregon 97405
(541) 485-8162
carrie.mack@oregonstate.edu