This is the City of Monroe's Sixth Annual Halloween Spooktacular, on Saturday, October 31, 2026, at Monroe City Hall.

Mayor Dan Sheets and the Monroe City Council will be dressed up in spooky costumes handing out candy to all the trick-or-treaters.

Also, Benton County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) Deputies will also be handing out goodies, next to Monroe City Hall, at the BCSO Sub Station.

More information: www.facebook.com