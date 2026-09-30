Harvest Days
Harvest Days
Join us for Harvest Days!
The 2026 season is open October 2nd to October 31st: 10 am to 5 pm
CORN MAZE:
Our family-friendly corn maze includes the Clue-like game of "The Farm Monster Mystery"
Daily, 10 am to 5 pm:
Ages 12 and older - $12
Ages 5-11 - $10
Under 5 - Free
Family pass - $40.00 (2 adults + 2 children)
EXPLORE THE FARM
- Hayride farm tours (weekends only) - $3
- Bee Waggle game
- Meet the resident goats "Tiny" and "Little Bit"
- Count our cows
- Say hello to the ducks "Daisy" and "Jemima Puddle Duck" and the geese "Petunia" and "Lucy Goosey"
- Full service espresso bar with snacks
- Shop our pumpkin bootique and mercentile
- U-pick sunflowers - $2 per stem
- Pumpkins (.69/lb), and gourds - 4 for $1
- Beautiful Fall hanging baskets - $39.95
- Covered picnic area
- Food vendors on the weekends include: Rollin Dough Donuts & Sandwiches.
More information: www.northernlightschristmastreefarm.com
Northern Lights Tree Farm
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM, every day through Oct 31, 2026.
Northern Lights Tree Farm
36777 Wheeler RoadPleasant Hill, Oregon 97455
541-746-5161