Join us for Harvest Days!

The 2026 season is open October 2nd to October 31st: 10 am to 5 pm

CORN MAZE:

Our family-friendly corn maze includes the Clue-like game of "The Farm Monster Mystery"

Daily, 10 am to 5 pm:

Ages 12 and older - $12

Ages 5-11 - $10

Under 5 - Free

Family pass - $40.00 (2 adults + 2 children)

EXPLORE THE FARM



Hayride farm tours (weekends only) - $3

Bee Waggle game

Meet the resident goats "Tiny" and "Little Bit"

Count our cows

Say hello to the ducks "Daisy" and "Jemima Puddle Duck" and the geese "Petunia" and "Lucy Goosey"

Full service espresso bar with snacks

Shop our pumpkin bootique and mercentile

U-pick sunflowers - $2 per stem

Pumpkins (.69/lb), and gourds - 4 for $1

Beautiful Fall hanging baskets - $39.95

Covered picnic area

Food vendors on the weekends include: Rollin Dough Donuts & Sandwiches.

More information: www.northernlightschristmastreefarm.com