© 2026 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Harvest Days

Harvest Days

Join us for Harvest Days!

The 2026 season is open October 2nd to October 31st: 10 am to 5 pm

CORN MAZE:
Our family-friendly corn maze includes the Clue-like game of "The Farm Monster Mystery"
Daily, 10 am to 5 pm:
Ages 12 and older - $12
Ages 5-11 - $10
Under 5 - Free
Family pass - $40.00 (2 adults + 2 children)

EXPLORE THE FARM

  • Hayride farm tours (weekends only) - $3
  • Bee Waggle game
  • Meet the resident goats "Tiny" and "Little Bit"
  • Count our cows
  • Say hello to the ducks "Daisy" and "Jemima Puddle Duck" and the geese "Petunia" and "Lucy Goosey"
  • Full service espresso bar with snacks
  • Shop our pumpkin bootique and mercentile
  • U-pick sunflowers - $2 per stem
  • Pumpkins (.69/lb), and gourds - 4 for $1
  • Beautiful Fall hanging baskets - $39.95
  • Covered picnic area
  • Food vendors on the weekends include: Rollin Dough Donuts & Sandwiches.

More information: www.northernlightschristmastreefarm.com

Northern Lights Tree Farm
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM, every day through Oct 31, 2026.
Northern Lights Tree Farm
36777 Wheeler Road
Pleasant Hill, Oregon 97455
541-746-5161
http://www.northernlightschristmastreefarm.com/contact.html