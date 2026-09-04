Harvest Wine Dinner

As vineyards across the Willamette Valley come alive with harvest, Zupan’s Markets invites you to gather in the breezeway for the final outdoor dinner of the season. Enjoy a thoughtfully crafted menu showcasing the flavors of early fall alongside a collection of special wines purchased at the 2026 Willamette Valley Wine Auction.

From vineyard to table, this evening celebrates the people, places, and wines that make Oregon’s wine country extraordinary.