Haunted Woods at Coos Bay Speedway

Come hang with the clowns, walk with the zombies, and try not to get lost in the labyrinth. Do you have what it takes to make it through the Woods of Terror?

The Haunted Woods returns to Coos Bay Speedway this October. If you’re brave enough, head out to the Speedway for a spooky, freaky night that’s definitely not for the faint of heart.

Make your way through the dark wooded trail filled with terrifying props, live actors, creepy characters, and unexpected scares around every corner. Remember, once you enter the Haunted Woods, there’s only one way out.

Where terror is not all fun and games.

While You Wait

Come hungry and enjoy food and drinks from the Speedway Bar & Grill before or after your trip through the Haunted Woods. Available items include ice-cold 7 Devils Brew, hot chocolate, Pepsi, hand-dipped corndogs, bacon cheeseburgers, and more.

Rules & Warnings

Everyone enters at their own risk. For the safety of our guests, actors, and staff:

Do not run.

Do not touch actors or other patrons. Please keep your distance.

Stay on the designated trail and continue moving at a steady pace.

No swearing, foul language, or lewd behavior.

No smoking, alcohol, or illegal substances inside the Haunted Woods.

Do not damage or destroy props, displays, or Speedway property.

No cell phones, flashlights, or outside lighting while on the trail.

Parental discretion is advised. While there is no specific age limit, the Haunted Woods is not recommended for younger children. Pregnant women and guests with health conditions should use caution when deciding whether to enter.

Admission

General Admission: $15

Save $3 with a coupon available soon at Coos Bay and North Bend O’Reilly Auto Parts locations.

Fast Pass Upgrade: $10

Skip the regular line and get to the scares faster with a Fast Pass upgrade.

2026 Dates & Times

The Haunted Woods will be open Friday and Saturday nights from 7:00 PM to 10:00 PM on:

October 23 & 24

October 30 & 31

Gather your bravest friends and family and come experience the scares, screams, and thrills of Haunted Woods at Coos Bay Speedway.

Come see the scariest haunt on the Oregon Coast!

