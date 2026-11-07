Healthy Moves - Fall, Fashion & Fitness Fundraiser
Healthy Moves - Fall, Fashion & Fitness Fundraiser
Join Healthy Moves for Fall, Fashion & Fitness, an inspiring evening celebrating healthy living, youth, and community! Enjoy an elegant night of delicious food, exciting activities, and meaningful connections while supporting programs that help children and youth develop healthy habits and lead active lives.
Proceeds support JumpStart, our before-school active childcare program helping elementary students develop the skills they need to be active in their daily lives and successful in the classroom.
Gerlinger Hall
$50-100
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 13 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Healthy Moves
denise@hm4kids.org
Gerlinger Hall
1488 University St.Eugene, Oregon 97403