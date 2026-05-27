Hold Fast top Dreams

Siletz Bay Music Festival presents the world premiere of “Hold Fast to Dreams: The Poetry of Langston Hughes,” a performance event written by acclaimed actor/playwright Darius Wallace with music by Latin Grammy-nominated composer, pianist and bandleader, Jasnam Daya Singh on May 29 at 7:30 pm and May 30 at 2:00 pm at the Lincoln City Cultural Center.

Described as “a celebration of language, humor, love, rage, and wisdom in community,” the production features Wallace on stage narrating a story built around the poetry of Langston Hughes, the iconic 20th century poet who was a central figure of the 1920’s Harlem Renaissance and who continued to play an important role in American literature and theater until his passing in 1967.

The magic of Hughes’ evocative poetry and Wallace’s dramatic stage presentation will be enhanced by a five-piece jazz ensemble led by Singh featuring John C. Savage on flute and alto sax, Bill Athens on bass, Collin Oldham on cello, and Ken Ollis on drums.

Tickets, priced at $30 ($10 for students with ID) are now on sale at SiletzBayMusic.org

