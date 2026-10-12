Holiday Book Sale: Friends of Eugene Public Library
Holiday Book Sale: Friends of Eugene Public Library
Find amazing deals and support a good cause at the Friends of Eugene Public Library's Holiday Gifts Book Sale on Saturday, November 14, 10am to 4 pm at the Downtown Library. Choose from thousands of amazing bargains on gently-used books in gift-giving condition, most only $2. This sale features classics, novels, nonfiction, holiday-themed titles, coffee table books, children's books, puzzles and novelties. All proceeds go to support library activities and events.
Downtown Eugene Public Library
Free admission and free parking
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Eugene Public Library
5416825450
LibraryAskUs@ci.eugene.or.us
Downtown Eugene Public Library
100 West 10th AvenueEugene, Oregon 97401
541-682-5450