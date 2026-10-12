Holiday Book Sale: Friends of Eugene Public Library

Find amazing deals and support a good cause at the Friends of Eugene Public Library's Holiday Gifts Book Sale on Saturday, November 14, 10am to 4 pm at the Downtown Library. Choose from thousands of amazing bargains on gently-used books in gift-giving condition, most only $2. This sale features classics, novels, nonfiction, holiday-themed titles, coffee table books, children's books, puzzles and novelties. All proceeds go to support library activities and events.