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Holiday Marketplace

holiday marketplace november 2025

Holiday Marketplace

Visit this one-stop shopping destination for holiday décor and gifts! Shop handcrafted holiday gifts, decor, and treats from over 100 local artisans and vendors. Grab lunch and take care of your holiday list all in one festive stop. For the event schedule and details on how to become a vendor or volunteer, please visit willamalane.org/marketplace.
Event Schedule
Friday, Nov. 6: 12-7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 7: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Bob Keefer Center

Bob Keefer Center
Free
12:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 6 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Willamalane Park and Recreation Disrict
willamalane.org
Bob Keefer Center
250 32nd St
Springfield, Oregon 97478
541-736-4544
https://www.willamalane.org/facilities/bob_keefer_center/index.php