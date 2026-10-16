Holiday Marketplace

Visit this one-stop shopping destination for holiday décor and gifts! Shop handcrafted holiday gifts, decor, and treats from over 100 local artisans and vendors. Grab lunch and take care of your holiday list all in one festive stop. For the event schedule and details on how to become a vendor or volunteer, please visit willamalane.org/marketplace.

Event Schedule

Friday, Nov. 6: 12-7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 7: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Bob Keefer Center

