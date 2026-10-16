Holiday Marketplace
Holiday Marketplace
Visit this one-stop shopping destination for holiday décor and gifts! Shop handcrafted holiday gifts, decor, and treats from over 100 local artisans and vendors. Grab lunch and take care of your holiday list all in one festive stop. For the event schedule and details on how to become a vendor or volunteer, please visit willamalane.org/marketplace.
Event Schedule
Friday, Nov. 6: 12-7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 7: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Bob Keefer Center
Bob Keefer Center
Free
12:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 6 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Willamalane Park and Recreation Disrict
Bob Keefer Center
250 32nd StSpringfield, Oregon 97478
541-736-4544