The day to fear the nightshade returns… announcing LCFM’s 2026 Hot Pepper Eating Contest on 9/29!

15 contestants. 10 rounds of locally-grown increasingly-hot peppers. A live audience to witness the screaming and crying.

On Tuesday, September 29th, join us at 12:00PM at the Farmers Market Pavilion & Plaza for our hottest contest yet! Watch our Hot Pepper Eating Contest at noon, enjoy some sweet and spicy peppers and pepper products at our free sampling table, and support local growers and producers at our accompanying Tuesday Farmers Market (9:00AM - 2:00PM).

The contest is free to watch, and free to enter. Think you can take the heat? Enter to compete! Read more and sign up before September 18th via the link in our bio.

Thanks to the Upper Willamette Soil & Water Conservation District for sponsoring this event!