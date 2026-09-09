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Hot Pepper Eating Contest

Hot Pepper Eating Contest

The day to fear the nightshade returns… announcing LCFM’s 2026 Hot Pepper Eating Contest coming September 29th!

15 contestants. 10 rounds of locally-grown, increasingly-hot peppers. A live audience to witness all the tears.

Join us Tuesday, September 29th at noon at the Farmers Market Pavilion & Plaza for our spiciest contest yet! Watch contestants battle the heat from 12:00PM to 1:00PM, enjoy some sweet and spicy peppers and pepper products at our free sampling table, and support local growers and producers at our accompanying Tuesday Farmers Market (9:00AM - 2:00PM).

The contest is free to watch, and free to enter. Think you can take the heat? Enter to compete before September 18th.

Thanks to the Upper Willamette Soil & Water Conservation District for making this event possible!

Farmers Market Pavilion and Plaza
12:00 PM - 01:00 PM on Tue, 29 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Lane County Farmers Market
5414314923
orion@lanecountyfarmersmarket.org

Artist Group Info

orion@lanecountyfarmersmarket.org
Farmers Market Pavilion and Plaza
85 E. 8th Avenue
Eugene, Oregon 97401
541-682-5542
fmp@eugene-or.gov
https://www.eugene-or.gov/Facilities/Facility/Details/Farmers-Market-Pavilion-and-Plaza-164