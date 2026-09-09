Hot Pepper Eating Contest
Hot Pepper Eating Contest
The day to fear the nightshade returns… announcing LCFM’s 2026 Hot Pepper Eating Contest coming September 29th!
15 contestants. 10 rounds of locally-grown, increasingly-hot peppers. A live audience to witness all the tears.
Join us Tuesday, September 29th at noon at the Farmers Market Pavilion & Plaza for our spiciest contest yet! Watch contestants battle the heat from 12:00PM to 1:00PM, enjoy some sweet and spicy peppers and pepper products at our free sampling table, and support local growers and producers at our accompanying Tuesday Farmers Market (9:00AM - 2:00PM).
The contest is free to watch, and free to enter. Think you can take the heat? Enter to compete before September 18th.
Thanks to the Upper Willamette Soil & Water Conservation District for making this event possible!