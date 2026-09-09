The day to fear the nightshade returns… announcing LCFM’s 2026 Hot Pepper Eating Contest coming September 29th!

15 contestants. 10 rounds of locally-grown, increasingly-hot peppers. A live audience to witness all the tears.

Join us Tuesday, September 29th at noon at the Farmers Market Pavilion & Plaza for our spiciest contest yet! Watch contestants battle the heat from 12:00PM to 1:00PM, enjoy some sweet and spicy peppers and pepper products at our free sampling table, and support local growers and producers at our accompanying Tuesday Farmers Market (9:00AM - 2:00PM).

The contest is free to watch, and free to enter. Think you can take the heat? Enter to compete before September 18th.

Thanks to the Upper Willamette Soil & Water Conservation District for making this event possible!