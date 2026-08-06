You're invited to the Howard Elementary School Emergency Water Station Open House

Mark your calendars! On Saturday, August 29, Eugene Water & Electric Board (EWEB) and Eugene School District 4J are holding an open house event at Howard Elementary School.

The public is welcome to stop by anytime between 9:00 and 11:00 a.m. to fill water containers and learn how the emergency water station operates. Attendees will:

Receive a free 3-gallon emergency water storage container – one per family while supplies last!

Practice filling a water storage container and observe the emergency water station in operation.

Learn how our community is preparing for emergencies and how to get prepared at home from EWEB and the City of Eugene Emergency Management.

Enjoy family activities like coloring and water storage container decorating.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a wagon or grocery cart as a 3-gallon water container weighs 25 pounds when filled and will be difficult to carry.