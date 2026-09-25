Illumination Community Forum

Join us for the Illumination Project Community Forum on Wednesday, September 30, from 6:00 to 7:30 PM at Memo's Mexican Restaurant in Springfield, Oregon. Together, we will explore themes of freedom, belonging and marginalization through the lens of the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. This community conversation is an opportunity to reflect, share perspectives and engage in meaningful dialogue about our shared history and future. We welcome community members of all backgrounds to attend. We hope to see you there!