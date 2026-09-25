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Illumination Community Forum

Illumination Community Forum

Join us for the Illumination Project Community Forum on Wednesday, September 30, from 6:00 to 7:30 PM at Memo's Mexican Restaurant in Springfield, Oregon. Together, we will explore themes of freedom, belonging and marginalization through the lens of the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. This community conversation is an opportunity to reflect, share perspectives and engage in meaningful dialogue about our shared history and future. We welcome community members of all backgrounds to attend. We hope to see you there!

Memo's Mexican Restaurant
$5
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Wed, 30 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Springfield History Museum
(541) 726-2300
springfieldmuseum@springfield-or.gov
https://wheremindsgrow.org/your_library/museum
Memo's Mexican Restaurant
737 Main Street
Springfield, Oregon 97477
541-747-8617
https://memosmexicanrestaurant.com/