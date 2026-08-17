© 2026 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Improv! Short Order Kooks

Improv! Short Order Kooks

The Short Order Kooks will be doing their Improv comedy show on the outsiide stage at Applegate Regional Theatre beginning at 2pm on Sautrday August 22nd.

They will be using suggestions from you - THE AUDIENCE - to create their always different, fast paced, family friendly show. They are a hoot!!

Tickets available on our website - art-inc.org - or at the door. Cash please. The tickets are $10. The theatre is located at 87230 Central Road.

Applegate Regional Theatre, Inc.
$10 per person
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 22 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Applegate Regional Theatre, Inc.
541-935-3636
ART-INC@hotmail.com
art-inc.org

Artist Group Info

Short Order Kooks
vsourdry@hotmail.com
Applegate Regional Theatre, Inc.
87230 Central Rd.
Eugene, Oregon 97402
541-935-3636
ART-INC@hotmail.com
https://www.art-inc.org/