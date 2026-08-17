Improv! Short Order Kooks
Improv! Short Order Kooks
The Short Order Kooks will be doing their Improv comedy show on the outsiide stage at Applegate Regional Theatre beginning at 2pm on Sautrday August 22nd.
They will be using suggestions from you - THE AUDIENCE - to create their always different, fast paced, family friendly show. They are a hoot!!
Tickets available on our website - art-inc.org - or at the door. Cash please. The tickets are $10. The theatre is located at 87230 Central Road.
Applegate Regional Theatre, Inc.
$10 per person
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 22 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Applegate Regional Theatre, Inc.
541-935-3636
ART-INC@hotmail.com
Artist Group Info
Short Order Kooks
vsourdry@hotmail.com
Applegate Regional Theatre, Inc.
87230 Central Rd.Eugene, Oregon 97402
541-935-3636
ART-INC@hotmail.com