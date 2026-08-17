Improv! Short Order Kooks

The Short Order Kooks will be doing their Improv comedy show on the outsiide stage at Applegate Regional Theatre beginning at 2pm on Sautrday August 22nd.

They will be using suggestions from you - THE AUDIENCE - to create their always different, fast paced, family friendly show. They are a hoot!!

Tickets available on our website - art-inc.org - or at the door. Cash please. The tickets are $10. The theatre is located at 87230 Central Road.