James and the Giant Peach Jr.

A delightfully offbeat adaptation of Roald Dahl’s classic adventure, James & the Giant Peach JR. is a fantastical tale of a young boy, his insect friends, and their incredible journey across the ocean aboard a giant peach. After losing his parents, James is sent to live with his cruel, conniving aunts. While carrying out one of their endless chores, he discovers a mysterious magic potion that transforms an ordinary peach into an enormous one. Soon, James finds himself embarking on an extraordinary adventure with a lovable group of oversized insect friends, discovering courage, friendship, and a place where he truly belongs. Behind its wit and whimsy, James & the Giant Peach JR. explores timeless themes of resilience, hope, and the many ways we define family. Through the kindness and support of his newfound friends, James discovers the strength to overcome hardship and achieve remarkable things. Featuring an energetic score by Tony Award® winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (Dear Evan Hansen, La La Land, The Greatest Showman) and a book by Timothy Allen McDonald, this musical brings Roald Dahl’s treasured story to life with unforgettable songs, imaginative characters, and magical theatrical moments.