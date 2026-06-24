July 4th Pancake Breakfast at Gleneden Beach Community Hall

We’re gearing up for the July 4th Pancake Breakfast–served from 8-10:30am (Note the special hours). We’ll have plenty of volunteers to get you fueled up for the day’s activities and time for you to stake out your seat for the parade kick-off at 1pm. The street fair begins at 11 and goes until 4 so you can spend the entire day celebrating our nation’s 250th birthday. Visit glenedenparade.org to find out the parade route and how you can participate in the parade, volunteer to help or make a donation to support this much-loved annual event. Note, that starting at 11am some roads will be closed along the parade route, but parking will be available along other side streets.

Pancake Breakfast and Shirt Sale

On the menu: pancakes, scrambled eggs, ham or sausage, OJ and hot beverages. $10 for adults, $6 for kids ages 6-12, kids under 6 eat free with an adult. Commemorative T-shirts and sweatshirts for sale as a fundraiser, sizes S-3XL; prices vary by style and size.

