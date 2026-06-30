July 4th Pet Parade in Downtown Bend

The July 4th Pet Parade is a community tradition since 1924 and is a favorite event in Bend. Hosted by the Bend Park and Recreation District.

-- Parade Lineup: 8:30 a.m. ★ Parade Begins: 9:30 a.m.

-- Parade in costume with your pet or stuffed animal on pulled wagons, bikes or trikes or watch all the action on the parade route.

-- Staging is set for Harmon Park and the route will head north on Harmon to Newport Ave., east on Newport to Wall St. and down Wall to turn and finish at Drake Park. It’s the same parade route used for the Christmas Parade, Veterans Parade and others.

PARADE DETAILS & PARKING:

-- No registration necessary.

-- Leash up and clean up after your pet.

-- No rabbits, cats or aggressive animals.

-- Do not give away or sell animals.

-- No E-bikes, motorized vehicles, commercial floats, solicitation or distribution of anything, including candy.

-- Large animals need to arrive early; trailer parking on Riverside Blvd. Please, no livestock in parks.

-- Cyclists and equestrians, please wear helmets.

-- Best parking: Outer perimeter of downtown and in parking garage.

-- ADA parking at Newport Avenue Church of Christ, downtown parking garage and City of Bend parking lot on Franklin Ave.

-- ADA viewing area west of Franklin and Wall St. intersection and at Newport Ave. and Harmon Blvd. intersection.

More information: www.bendparksandrec.org