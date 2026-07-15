The annual July Jubilee returns July 17–19 here on the beautiful Southern Oregon Coast, inviting residents and visitors alike to celebrate North Bend's 123rd birthday with three days of entertainment, community spirit, and activities for all ages.

Enjoy events such as the OPRY performance at the theatre, a disc golf tournament, 5K run/walk, bounce houses and root beer floats, a car show, live music, a softball game, a history walk, and more!

From classic community traditions to exciting new experiences, July Jubilee showcases what makes North Bend such a special place to live, work, and visit. Most all activities are free to attend, making it an affordable and memorable way for families and friends to spend time together while exploring everything the community has to offer.

Full Event Schedule listed below, additional information and registration links can be found at northbendoregon.gov/

Friday, July 17:

4:00-5:00 PM I Kick-Off Celebration & Honored Citizen Awards - Cake cutting & Awards at the North Bend Public Library.

5:00-7:00 PM I Sip N' Stroll - Sponsored by Ziply Fiber (21 + Over) starting at the Visitor Information Center

7:00-9:00 PM I Little Ole Opry on the Bay - Country Opry at The Liberty Theatre

7:00-9:00 PM I After Stroll - Sponsored by Midwest Coast Flooring - Featuring Gran Torino at Back Alley Pub & Grill

Saturday, July 18:

8:00 AM-2:00 PM I Show ‘n Shine: Mustang & Ford Club - Car show at North Bend Lanes

8:00-10:00 AM I July Jubilee Jaunt - Sponsored by Juul Insurance - 5K Run/Walk from the Boardwalk to Grant Circle -

10:30 AM Start Time I Disc Golf Tournament at Winsor & Ferry Park Course -

10:00 AM-4:00 PM I Jump Into Jubilee! Family Activities & South Coast Market at Pony Village Mall

6:00 PM Start Time I Softball Game Fundraiser - North Bend -vs- Coos Bay at Clyde Allen Field

7:00-9:00 PM I Little Ole Opry on the Bay - Country Opry at The Liberty Theatre - Buy Tickets

Sunday, July 19:

10:00 AM-12:00 PM I Historic Walking Tour - Starting from North Bend Visitor Information Center

2:00-4:00 PM I Little Ole Opry on the Bay - Country Opry at The Liberty Theatre

