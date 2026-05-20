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Junction City Info Night with CASA of Lane County

Junction City Info Night with CASA of Lane County

Connect with local agencies that support children and families involved in foster care at this community-centered recruitment event. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore local resources and services, discover ways to get involved, and chat with representatives from CASA of Lane County, Oregon Department of Human Services, GOBHI, and more in a welcoming, informal setting.

To RSVP for this event, please email jamieb@casa-lane.org or call 541-735-1688.

Raven Grill House
Free
05:30 PM - 06:30 PM on Mon, 8 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

CASA of Lane County
541-735-5286
lillian@casa-lane.org
casa-lane.org

Artist Group Info

kelsyv@casa-lane.org
Raven Grill House
160 W 6th Avenue
Junction City, Oregon 97448
(541) 234-2162
ravengrilhouse.com