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Junction City's 65th annual Scandinavian Festival

Junction City's 65th annual Scandinavian Festival

The Scandinavian Festival is hosted by the Scandinavian Cultural Foundation of Junction City (SCF). It was established in 1961 and has become a signature event for the local area. The Festival is free for visitors and is always the second Thursday-Sunday in August. During the event, many local nonprofits participate as vendors, so you can support the community with your visit! Entertainment is free, and various performances are featured throughout all four days.

This year's map and schedule: junctioncityscandia.org

Downtown Junction City
Free
10:00 AM - 10:00 PM, every day through Aug 16, 2026.
Downtown Junction City
195 W 5th Ave
Junction City, Oregon 97448
(541)998-9372
admin@junctioncityscandia.org
https://junctioncityscandia.org/