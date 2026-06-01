Junteenth, a Homecoming Celebration

The Linn Benton NAACP invites everyone to JUNETEENTH, a Homecoming Celebration, Saturday, June 20, 2-7 pm at the Corvallis Community Center (2601 NW Tyler Avenue, Corvallis).

This family-friendly event includes a Keynote with Dr. Dana Emerson, music and dancing, delicious food and snacks, plant and book giveaways, and arts and crafts. FREE admission and parking.

FMI go to LinnBentonNAACP.com