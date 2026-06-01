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Junteenth, a Homecoming Celebration

Junteenth, a Homecoming Celebration

The Linn Benton NAACP invites everyone to JUNETEENTH, a Homecoming Celebration, Saturday, June 20, 2-7 pm at the Corvallis Community Center (2601 NW Tyler Avenue, Corvallis).

This family-friendly event includes a Keynote with Dr. Dana Emerson, music and dancing, delicious food and snacks, plant and book giveaways, and arts and crafts. FREE admission and parking.

FMI go to LinnBentonNAACP.com

Corvallis Community Center
02:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Linn Benton NAACP Branch
541-829-3023
info@linnbentonnaacp.com
https://linnbentonnaacp.com/

Artist Group Info

spencerworkinclay@gmail.com
Corvallis Community Center
2601 NW Tyler Ave.
Corvallis, Oregon 97330
(541) 766-6959
c3@corvallisoregon.gov
https://www.corvallisoregon.gov/c3