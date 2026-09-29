Kegs of Comedy Featuring Jake Woodmansee
Kegs of Comedy Featuring Jake Woodmansee
Grab your friends, snag your tickets, and come enjoy a night that’s sure to have you laughing all the way home.
The Landing at Tallman Brewing
$14.64
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Fri, 9 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
The Landing at Tallman Brewing
5039307760
tapmaster@tallmanbrewing.com
The Landing at Tallman Brewing
2055 Primrose Street, Lebanon, OR 97355, USALebanon, OR, Oregon 97355
5039307760
tapmaster@tallmanbrewing.com