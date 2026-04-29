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Kids FIRST Winetasia

Kids FIRST Winetasia

Sip, sip, hooray!

On Saturday, July 25th from 6-10pm, wine lovers from around the region will visit the beautiful Hinman Vineyards for an elegant outdoor evening under the stars. Guests will enjoy small bites from the area's finest restaurants and play an exciting raffle, all to support Kids FIRST - Lane County's Children's Advocacy Center.

Hinman Vineyards
$95-$1,400
06:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 25 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Kids FIRST
(541) 682-8743
info@kidsfirstcenter.net
https://www.kidsfirstcenter.net/event-details/egg-my-yard-2026
Hinman Vineyards
27012 Briggs Hill Road
Eugene, Oregon 97405