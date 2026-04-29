Kids FIRST Winetasia
Kids FIRST Winetasia
Sip, sip, hooray!
On Saturday, July 25th from 6-10pm, wine lovers from around the region will visit the beautiful Hinman Vineyards for an elegant outdoor evening under the stars. Guests will enjoy small bites from the area's finest restaurants and play an exciting raffle, all to support Kids FIRST - Lane County's Children's Advocacy Center.
Hinman Vineyards
$95-$1,400
06:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 25 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Kids FIRST
(541) 682-8743
info@kidsfirstcenter.net
Hinman Vineyards
27012 Briggs Hill RoadEugene, Oregon 97405