Kids Fishing Derby from 9am to 12pm, Saturday, May 2nd at Junction City Pond (Hwy 99; 2 miles south of JC),

For kids age 3-12 from Monroe-Junction City-Harrisburg

Register on-site when you arrive. No pre-registration.

FREE! Open to the local public! Dress for weather!

Fishing rods available for use - Hot dogs, prizes, fire truck

Gift bags for kids at registration while supplies last.

Prizes are awarded based on fish caught by the child only, and only for fish caught 9AM-12PM. If you arrive early and catch a fish before the derby starts, it will be excluded from being measured for prizes. Ditto if caught by anyone over age 12.

Hosted by: Junction City Moose Lodge 2238, Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife (ODFW), & American Legion Post 61

DONATE: To donate prizes, fishing gear, or drinks for this event please message us, call 541.998.1164, or drop off at the Moose any day after 4 PM (427 Front St in JC). Can also drop off at the Tri-County Chamber office 10AM-3PM M-F (355 6th St in JC) and they will get it to the Lodge.

