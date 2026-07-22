Tickets are 10 dollars for ages 13 to 64

Seniors, military personnel, and kids 6 to 12 are 7 dollars

live entertainment, carnival rides, delicious fair food, animals, exhibits, shopping, games, and unforgettable memories for all ages.

Whether you're coming for the concerts, the adrenaline of the carnival, local traditions, or simply a day out with family and friends, there's something for everyone to enjoy.

What you'll find at the Fair:

• Carnival rides, games, and attractions

• Free community entertainment throughout the grounds

• Live concerts and special ticketed events

• Delicious fair food and local favorites

• Animal exhibits and agricultural displays

• Shopping from local vendors and artisans

• Interactive exhibits and family activities

• Competitions, demonstrations, and more

The Lane County Fair is one of Lane County's longest-standing traditions and a celebration of our community, bringing people together for five days each summer.

https://www.atthefair.com/