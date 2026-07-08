Lavender Bloom Event

You’re invited to our annual Lavender Bloom! The event is held July 10th-12th from 10am to 5pm each day.

Just a few miles east of Springfield along the Mckenzie River! Experience the beauty and fragrance of our lavender field at peak bloom during this once-a-year celebration.

Take summer photos in the lavender, pick your own fresh bouquet, and discover unique lavender products, handcrafted skincare, and locally made gifts! Relax beside the river while enjoying live music and delicious food.

Featured lavender includes our unique Mckenzie River Purple along with both english and hybrid cultivars.

Whether you’re looking for a peaceful afternoon outside the city, a family outing, unique shopping, or simply a change to slow down and enjoy the beauty summer has to offer- the Lavender Bloom offers something for everyone.

We’ll see you there!

Our website: www.mckenzieriverlavender.com