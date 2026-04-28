Learn to Ride

Do you or your child want to learn how to ride a bike? Join 4J, Bethel, and Springfield Safe Routes to School programs, the City of Eugene, the City of Springfield, Shift Community Cycles and Cascadia Mobility for this fun event with bike checks, free helmets and information about bike share.

We’ll start with balancing and gliding without pedals or training wheels. Some will learn to pedal in one session, while others may need more practice to reach that final goal. You don’t need your own bike to participate, but please bring a helmet and bike if you have one. Contact Safe Routes to School at mazze_s@4j.lane.edu or albee_b@4j.lane.edu with questions or to volunteer.

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¿Usted o su hijo quieren aprender a andar en bicicleta? Recibe instrucciones y la práctica necesaria para balancear. Comenzaremos con el equilibrio y el deslizamiento sin pedales ni ruedas de entrenamiento. Algunos aprenderán a pedalear en una sola sesión, mientras que otros pueden necesitar más práctica para alcanzar ese objetivo final.

¡Aprovecha la oportunidad y ven al evento! Únase a 4J, Bethel, y Springfield Safe Routes to School; la ciudad de Eugene; la ciudad de Springfield, Cascadia Mobility y Shift Community Cycles para este divertido evento de hacer revisión de bicicletas, cascos gratis y información sobre bicicletas compartidas.

No necesita su propia bicicleta para participar, pero traiga un casco y una bicicleta si tiene uno. Comuníquese con el programa de Rutas Seguras a la Escuela al mazze_s@4j.lane.edu si tiene preguntas o para ser voluntario.