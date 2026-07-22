Join us for Lebanon Community Day at Fitness:1440 Lebanon, a family-friendly community celebration bringing together local businesses, nonprofits, charities, and organizations for a fun day supporting the Lebanon community.

This event is designed to connect the community while highlighting local vendors, fundraising groups, and organizations that make Lebanon such a great place to live.

What you can expect:

• Free merch and giveaways

• Free snacks and drinks

• Free fitness classes and demonstrations

• Kids activities throughout the day

• A free 60-foot inflatable for families

• Vendor booths from local businesses

• Charity booths and community fundraisers

• Family-friendly activities and entertainment

There will also be additional activities, vendors, and fundraising opportunities throughout the day. Some vendors may have items for sale, with proceeds supporting local businesses and organizations.

Whether you're coming to support local vendors, enjoy the activities, or just spend a fun day with family and friends, Lebanon Community Day is all about bringing the community together.

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