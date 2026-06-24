A popular and local tradition for watching an amazing fireworks show, Springfield's Light of Liberty event is a family-friendly festival featuring live music, food vendors and children's activities in the park.

This year the Main Stage hosts powerhouse 12-piece ensemble Satin Love Orchestra, delivering an electrifying high-octane feel-good celebration. Agents of Unity will kick off the night with crowd favorite American rock classics. Bring blankets and chairs for hanging out. The dedicated kid's area will have plenty of things to do to keep the little ones busy. In honor of the USA’s 250th birthday, SUB will end the night with its biggest fireworks show ever! Make this Independence Day one you'll long remember.

The annual Light of Liberty Celebration for the Fourth of July is presented by the Springfield Utility Board. Advance tickets are available for purchase at the Springfield Utility Board's Main Office and both Jerry's Home Improvement Centers. All proceeds Project Share.

WHERE

Island Park, Springfield

WHEN

Saturday, July 4th

Gates open at 4 pm

Music begins at 5 pm

Fireworks at 10:15 pm

FEATURING

Live music, free kids’ activities, fabulous food and fireworks!

