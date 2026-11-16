The Lincoln City Cultural Center invites the community to kick off the holiday season with its annual Tree Lighting Party on Friday, November 27, the day after Thanksgiving. This free, family-friendly celebration will feature holiday music, hands-on art activities, sweet treats, a visit from Santa Claus, and the lighting of the community Christmas tree in front of the historic Delake School.

Event Schedule, Friday, November 27:

2:00 pm: Rotary Wreaths and Handmade Ceramics on sale

Rotary Wreaths and Handmade Ceramics on sale 2:00 pm: Make-n-Take Ornament Workshop

Make-n-Take Ornament Workshop 2:00 pm: Pictures with Reindeer in a festive holiday scene.

Pictures with Reindeer in a festive holiday scene. 3:00 pm: Complimentary cookies and hot chocolate

Complimentary cookies and hot chocolate 3:30 pm: Holiday caroling featuring the Cheery Carolers

Holiday caroling featuring the Cheery Carolers 4:00 pm: Santa Claus arrives for visits and photos

Santa Claus arrives for visits and photos 5:00 pm: Community Christmas Tree Lighting Countdown

Community Christmas Tree Lighting Countdown 5:30 pm: Bells disbursed for attendees to add to the tree

More information: www.lincolncity-culturalcenter.org

