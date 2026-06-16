Lincoln City Juneteenth Celebration

Gather for music, free food, cultural exhibits, open basketball courts & swimming pool! Learn about Oregon Black Pioneers with an exhibit and visit with artists. FREE admission to the Lincoln City Community Center the day of the event (1pm-5pm) where you can swim, climb the rockwall, shoot hoops, dance to the music of Jimi Hardin and Motown Soul and enjoy BBQ by Pat E Mac's! No registration required!

Lincoln City Parks & Recreation, Lincoln City Cultural Center, Driftwood Library, North Lincoln County Historical Museum, Explore Lincoln City, Lincoln City Senior Center, Coho Oceanfront Lodge and Surftides present this joyful event to amplify black voices and help celebrate Freedom Day here in Lincoln City.

