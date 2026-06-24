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Lincoln County Fair & Rodeo

Lincoln County Fair & Rodeo

2026 Fair Schedule**Schedule subject to change at the discretion of the fair management team.

Thursday, July 2 - 10am to 9pm

Music and Entertainment throughout the day on the Main Stage including:

  • 1:00 pm-4:00 pm - Whole Lotta Louis
  • 6:00 pm-9:00 pm - Cherry Ash
     

Camel Rides all day near the 4-H Barn

All Day - OMSI Interactive Display, Carnival

Friday July 3 - 10am to 9pm

Music and Entertainment throughout the day on the Main Stage including:

    • 11:00 am-1:00 pm - Hecktic Week
    • 3:00 pm-5:00 pm - Ska Island
    • 7:30 pm-9:30 pm - River Divide

    Camel Rides all day near the 4-H Barn

    All Day - OMSI Interactive Display, Carnival

    3:00 pm 4-H Market Auction

    6:00pm NPRA Pro Rodeo Tickets available here

    Saturday, July 4 - 10am to 9pm

    Free Admission made possible on Saturday by Title Sponsor Samaritan Health Services.

    Music and Entertainment throughout the day on the Main Stage including:

    • 11:00 am-1:00 pm - Beth Willis
    • 2:30 pm-5:30 pm - Huckle Buck Highway
    • 7:00 pm-9:30 pm - Strawberry Roan

    Camel Rides all day near the 4-H Barn

    All Day - OMSI Interactive Display, Carnival

    1:00pm NPRA Pro Rodeo Tickets available here

    Lincoln County Commons
    10:00 AM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 2 Jul 2026
    Lincoln County Commons
    633 NE 3rd St
    Newport, Oregon 97365
    541-648-6818
    https://www.thelincolncountyfair.com/