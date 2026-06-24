Lincoln County Fair & Rodeo

2026 Fair Schedule**Schedule subject to change at the discretion of the fair management team.

Thursday, July 2 - 10am to 9pm

Music and Entertainment throughout the day on the Main Stage including:

1:00 pm-4:00 pm - Whole Lotta Louis

6:00 pm-9:00 pm - Cherry Ash



Camel Rides all day near the 4-H Barn

All Day - OMSI Interactive Display, Carnival

Friday July 3 - 10am to 9pm

Music and Entertainment throughout the day on the Main Stage including:

11:00 am-1:00 pm - Hecktic Week

3:00 pm-5:00 pm - Ska Island

7:30 pm-9:30 pm - River Divide

Camel Rides all day near the 4-H Barn

All Day - OMSI Interactive Display, Carnival

3:00 pm 4-H Market Auction

6:00pm NPRA Pro Rodeo Tickets available here

Saturday, July 4 - 10am to 9pm

Free Admission made possible on Saturday by Title Sponsor Samaritan Health Services.

Music and Entertainment throughout the day on the Main Stage including:

11:00 am-1:00 pm - Beth Willis

2:30 pm-5:30 pm - Huckle Buck Highway

7:00 pm-9:30 pm - Strawberry Roan

Camel Rides all day near the 4-H Barn

All Day - OMSI Interactive Display, Carnival

1:00pm NPRA Pro Rodeo Tickets available here

