Lincoln County Fair & Rodeo
Lincoln County Fair & Rodeo
2026 Fair Schedule**Schedule subject to change at the discretion of the fair management team.
Thursday, July 2 - 10am to 9pm
Music and Entertainment throughout the day on the Main Stage including:
- 1:00 pm-4:00 pm - Whole Lotta Louis
- 6:00 pm-9:00 pm - Cherry Ash
Camel Rides all day near the 4-H Barn
All Day - OMSI Interactive Display, Carnival
Friday July 3 - 10am to 9pm
Music and Entertainment throughout the day on the Main Stage including:
- 11:00 am-1:00 pm - Hecktic Week
- 3:00 pm-5:00 pm - Ska Island
- 7:30 pm-9:30 pm - River Divide
Camel Rides all day near the 4-H Barn
All Day - OMSI Interactive Display, Carnival
3:00 pm 4-H Market Auction
6:00pm NPRA Pro Rodeo Tickets available here
Saturday, July 4 - 10am to 9pm
Free Admission made possible on Saturday by Title Sponsor Samaritan Health Services.
Music and Entertainment throughout the day on the Main Stage including:
- 11:00 am-1:00 pm - Beth Willis
- 2:30 pm-5:30 pm - Huckle Buck Highway
- 7:00 pm-9:30 pm - Strawberry Roan
Camel Rides all day near the 4-H Barn
All Day - OMSI Interactive Display, Carnival
1:00pm NPRA Pro Rodeo Tickets available here