Little Woody Beer Festival

After years of gnomes, growlers, barrel-aged magic, and unforgettable pours, 2026 marks the final Little Woody. We’re going out the only way we know how — one perfect day, raising a glass to the brewers, distillers, partners, and fans who made this festival what it was.

This is your last chance to sip it, savor it, and celebrate it.

One day only. One last pour. One final Woody.

More information and schedule: thelittlewoody.com