© 2026 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Living History: The Declaration of Independence

Living History: The Declaration of Independence

Celebrate the Semi quincentennial with a special Fourth of July presentation featuring a rare collection of our nation's Declaration of Independence hosted by local historian and author, Ray Brown. Dressed in period-correct attire, Brown, a former Eugene educator, will share his knowledge and historical insights concerning our nation's founding. This family-friendly presentation should not be missed.

Harrisburg Riverfront Park
Free
10:00 AM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 4 Jul 2026
Harrisburg Riverfront Park
245 S 1st St
Harrisburg, Oregon