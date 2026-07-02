Living History: The Declaration of Independence
Living History: The Declaration of Independence
Celebrate the Semi quincentennial with a special Fourth of July presentation featuring a rare collection of our nation's Declaration of Independence hosted by local historian and author, Ray Brown. Dressed in period-correct attire, Brown, a former Eugene educator, will share his knowledge and historical insights concerning our nation's founding. This family-friendly presentation should not be missed.
Harrisburg Riverfront Park
Free
10:00 AM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 4 Jul 2026
Harrisburg Riverfront Park
245 S 1st StHarrisburg, Oregon