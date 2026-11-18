Longhouse Open House at Lane Community College
Longhouse Open House at Lane Community College
Students, community members, Tribal partners, and friends of the Longhouse are warmly invited!
Join us for a community open house celebrating the Longhouse, Native student leadership, and the relationships that bring us together.
What to Expect:
Longhouse and Native American Student Association (NASA) history exhibits in the Great Room
Opportunities to connect with Native students and community partners
Community partner information tables
A special welcome for Longhouse elders, with gift bags provided
NASA student leaders have been invited to participate, and community partners are welcome to host information tables as space allows.
Building 31 Longhouse
Free
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Fri, 20 Nov 2026
Building 31 Longhouse
4000 E 30th AveEugene, Oregon