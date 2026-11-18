Students, community members, Tribal partners, and friends of the Longhouse are warmly invited!

Join us for a community open house celebrating the Longhouse, Native student leadership, and the relationships that bring us together.

What to Expect:



Longhouse and Native American Student Association (NASA) history exhibits in the Great Room



Longhouse and Native American Student Association (NASA) history exhibits in the Great Room

Opportunities to connect with Native students and community partners



Opportunities to connect with Native students and community partners

Community partner information tables



Community partner information tables

A special welcome for Longhouse elders, with gift bags provided



NASA student leaders have been invited to participate, and community partners are welcome to host information tables as space allows.

