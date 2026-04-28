by Mónica Sánchez

Directed by Michael Malek Najjar

Robinson Theatre

May 22, 23, 29, 30, 31*, Jun. 5, 6, 7*

Scoobi is an undocumented-law-student-love-child of the Zapatista rebellion of 1994. Petra, her mother, a former revolutionary is also undocumented. Dylan O’Reilly, is Scoobi’s ticket to citizenship. This odd trio navigates personal and political borders on the heels of Scoobi’s marriage of inconvenience to Dylan. Oh yes, Roko, the soldier-ghost of Scoobi’s soulmate is hanging out too.

Credit: Los Dreamers is produced by special arrangement with Mónica Sánchez