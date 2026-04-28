© 2026 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Los Dreamers

Los Dreamers

by Mónica Sánchez
Directed by Michael Malek Najjar
Robinson Theatre
May 22, 23, 29, 30, 31*, Jun. 5, 6, 7*
Scoobi is an undocumented-law-student-love-child of the Zapatista rebellion of 1994. Petra, her mother, a former revolutionary is also undocumented. Dylan O’Reilly, is Scoobi’s ticket to citizenship. This odd trio navigates personal and political borders on the heels of Scoobi’s marriage of inconvenience to Dylan. Oh yes, Roko, the soldier-ghost of Scoobi’s soulmate is hanging out too.

Credit: Los Dreamers is produced by special arrangement with Mónica Sánchez

Robinson Theatre
$8-$10
07:30 PM - 09:39 PM, every day through Jun 07, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

University Theatre of University of Oregon
(541)-346-9779
asu5@uoregon.edu
https://theatre.uoregon.edu/
Robinson Theatre
Miller Theatre Complex, Hope Theatre 1231 University Street
Eugene, Oregon 97401
https://blogs.uoregon.edu/theatre/