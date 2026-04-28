Los Dreamers
Los Dreamers
by Mónica Sánchez
Directed by Michael Malek Najjar
Robinson Theatre
May 22, 23, 29, 30, 31*, Jun. 5, 6, 7*
Scoobi is an undocumented-law-student-love-child of the Zapatista rebellion of 1994. Petra, her mother, a former revolutionary is also undocumented. Dylan O’Reilly, is Scoobi’s ticket to citizenship. This odd trio navigates personal and political borders on the heels of Scoobi’s marriage of inconvenience to Dylan. Oh yes, Roko, the soldier-ghost of Scoobi’s soulmate is hanging out too.
Credit: Los Dreamers is produced by special arrangement with Mónica Sánchez
Robinson Theatre
$8-$10
07:30 PM - 09:39 PM, every day through Jun 07, 2026.
Event Supported By
University Theatre of University of Oregon
(541)-346-9779
asu5@uoregon.edu
Robinson Theatre
Miller Theatre Complex, Hope Theatre 1231 University StreetEugene, Oregon 97401