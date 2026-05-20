Luper Pioneer Cemetery Memorial Day Weekend

Luper Pioneer Cemetery will be open 9 am to 4 pm, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday (May 23, 24, 25). On Memorial Day, May 25, information about the history of the cemetery will be available, self-guided tours with interpretive signs, and guided tours of the cemetery will be available. On May 25, Memorial Day, the Poodle Creek Pickers, an old-time acoustic band will play. The schedule for the weekend includes music, information, and tours around noon on Memorial Day.

Luper Cemetery (also known as Irving or Baker Cemetery) was founded in the mid-1800's. Eighteen of the people interred at Luper Cemetery arrived in 1853, by way of the Oregon Trail and the Free Emigrant Road across central Oregon. Over 160 people are buried at Luper Cemetery.

