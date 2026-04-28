🎩✨ The Ultimate Magic Show 🎩

Join us for an unforgettable afternoon of magic, laughter, and community impact!

On June 20 at 1:00 PM (doors open at 12:30), the Wildish Theater in Springfield will come alive with incredible performances from talented magicians including Richard Kennedy, Craig Martin, Brad the Wizard, and Greg Hughes.

This family-friendly show is perfect for all ages.

🎟 Tickets:

$20 Adults | $15 Children

🍿 Concessions will be available for purchase, so come early, grab a snack, and enjoy the show!

💜 All proceeds benefit the Lane County Diaper Bank, helping provide essential diapers to families across our community.

Bring your friends, bring your family, and be part of something magical—for a great cause.

✨ We can’t wait to see you there!

