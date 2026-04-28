Magic Show!
Magic Show!
🎩✨ The Ultimate Magic Show 🎩
Join us for an unforgettable afternoon of magic, laughter, and community impact!
On June 20 at 1:00 PM (doors open at 12:30), the Wildish Theater in Springfield will come alive with incredible performances from talented magicians including Richard Kennedy, Craig Martin, Brad the Wizard, and Greg Hughes.
This family-friendly show is perfect for all ages.
🎟 Tickets:
$20 Adults | $15 Children
🍿 Concessions will be available for purchase, so come early, grab a snack, and enjoy the show!
💜 All proceeds benefit the Lane County Diaper Bank, helping provide essential diapers to families across our community.
Bring your friends, bring your family, and be part of something magical—for a great cause.
✨ We can’t wait to see you there!