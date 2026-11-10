Make it! Found Object Wreaths
Make it! Found Object Wreaths
Celebrate the season sustainably! In this hands-on session, you’ll create a one-of-a-kind piece of holiday décor using upcycled and repurposed materials. From reclaimed ribbon and fabric scraps to wood off cuts, hardware, and more, we’ll show you how to turn everyday items into festive art.
This is a family-friendly, drop-in workshop. Materials are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Pay-what-you-can sliding scale donation. We suggest $10-$15 to help us cover the cost of materials.
More information on our Facebook: www.facebook.com/events/
BRING Recycling
Pay-what-you-can sliding scale donation. We suggest $10-$15 to help us cover the cost of materials.
11:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sun, 15 Nov 2026
BRING Recycling
4446 Franklin BlvdEugene, Oregon 97403
5417463023
info@bringrecycling.org