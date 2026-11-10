Make it! Found Object Wreaths

Celebrate the season sustainably! In this hands-on session, you’ll create a one-of-a-kind piece of holiday décor using upcycled and repurposed materials. From reclaimed ribbon and fabric scraps to wood off cuts, hardware, and more, we’ll show you how to turn everyday items into festive art.

This is a family-friendly, drop-in workshop. Materials are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Pay-what-you-can sliding scale donation. We suggest $10-$15 to help us cover the cost of materials.

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