The darkly comic madhouse where revolution takes center stage.

Shards of historical credibility ground an outrageous, sometimes absurd, play-within-a-play set in a hospital for the insane. Institutionalized in 1801 to protect public morals, the Marquis de Sade wrote and directed plays at Charenton Asylum just outside Paris. His fellow inmates—sociopaths, schizophrenics, and narcoleptics—were the actors. Inspired by this historical fact, playwright Peter Weiss imagines the Marquis de Sade staging the assassination of French revolutionary leader Jean-Paul Marat, who was famously stabbed in a bathtub by Charlotte Corday in 1793. Winner of the 1966 Tony Award for Best Play, MARAT/SADE provides a provocative examination of the human condition that remains unsettlingly relevant today.