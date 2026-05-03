May 2026 - The 119th Annual Rhododendron Festival "Rhody Days"

📅 Dates: May 14–17, 2026

📍 Location: All over the Florence Area

🌸 Festival Highlight: Grand Floral Parade – Sunday, May 17, 2026

🎡 Attractions: Carnival, Vendor Fair, Arts Festival, Classic Cars, Live Music, Family Activities

🚌 Free Shuttle: Provided by Three Rivers Casino during peak festival hours

The 2026 Rhododendron Festival proudly features the theme “temuu hiisəch hai – A Gathering with a Good Heart,” gifted by the Confederated Tribes of Coos, Lower Umpqua & Siuslaw Indians (CTCLUSI). This meaningful theme reflects connection, respect, and shared community—values deeply rooted in the Florence area.

We are honored that the Tribes also provided the official 2026 festival logo, designed by CTCLUSI Tribal Member Dylan Brainard, and the tribes will serve as Grand Marshal of the 2026 Grand Floral Parade. This collaboration represents an important step in honoring culture, history, and partnership while celebrating a community tradition that continues to grow with purpose.

Festival Events & Attractions

The Florence Rhododendron Festival offers something for every age and interest, including:

Rhododendron Court Coronation

Old Town Vendor Fair along Maple Street (Friday–Sunday)

Carnival by Davis Shows (Thursday–Sunday)

Rhododendron Show at the Florence Events Center

Rhody Days Arts Festival More information

Rhody Run & Walk Register here

Rhody Classic Car Show ‘n’ Shine New Location! Corner of HWY 101 & 21st St. (Grocery Outlet & City Lights Cinema Parking Lot)

Coast Radio Classic Car Cruise through Old Town Florence

🌸 Grand Finale: The iconic Grand Floral Parade travels through Historic Old Town Florence on Sunday, May 17, 2026, celebrating floral artistry, community groups, and coastal tradition.

A Florence Tradition with Heart

For more than a century, the Rhododendron Festival has been a cornerstone of Florence Oregon events, bringing generations together to celebrate spring, community pride, and the beauty of the Oregon Coast. In 2026, guided by “A Gathering with a Good Heart,” the festival continues to evolve while staying rooted in connection, gratitude, and shared experience.

