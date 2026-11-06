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Mayor's Veterans Day Breakfast

Mayor's Veterans Day Breakfast

Join Mayor Sean VanGordon, the City of Springfield, and American Legion Post 40 for the annual Mayor's Veterans Day Breakfast on Wednesday, November 11, from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Springfield Justice Center, 230 4th Street.

Veterans, their families, and community members are invited to enjoy a complimentary breakfast and come together to recognize and thank those who have served our country.

The event is free and open to the public. RSVPs are encouraged but not required. To RSVP, visit https://forms.cloud.microsoft/g/rnCbDz8TKX.

The breakfast will be held in the second-floor Emergency Operations Center, with elevator access available.

Springfield Justice Center
09:00 AM - 10:00 AM on Wed, 11 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

City of Springfield
Springfield Justice Center
230 4th St.
Springfield, Oregon 97477
541-726-3714
police@springfield-or.gov
https://springfield-or.gov/city/police-department/contact-us/