McKenzie Bridge Christian Church Christmas Bazaar
McKenzie Bridge Christian Church Christmas Bazaar
Local Craft Vendors have gathered with their very best creations for your all your Holiday gift needs and desires. Please join us and preoare for the season of giving with live music, treats and a raffle.
McKenzie Bridge Christian Church
10:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
McKenzie Bridge Christian Church
5418223289
McKenzie Bridge Christian Church
56334 McKenzie HighwayMcKenzie Bridge, Oregon 97413
5418223289
shawn.dufault@gmail.com